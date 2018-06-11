Jackson home catches fire overnight - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson home catches fire overnight

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Early Monday morning a Jackson home caught fire.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 500 block of Downing Street around 2:00 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames engulfed the home.

We are waiting to hear from officials if anyone was injured in the fire. We will keep you updated on this developing story.

