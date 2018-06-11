New airline joins Jackson Airport with direct flights to Orlando

On Monday morning, the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority hosted their official Inaugural Via Air Flight Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at the airport at the new Via Air ticket counter. The ceremony took place at 7:30 a.m.

Starting today, Via Air will begin flights between the Jackson airport and Orlando Sanford International Airport. The flights will run four days a week: Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. They will all have morning departure times.

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority CEO said,

"We are very happy to have Via Airlines join the fine list of carriers providing service TO the Jackson region. One of the goals of our Strategic Plan is air service, and service To the Orlando market helps us achieve that goal," said Carl D. Newman, A.A.E

Each Via Air flight carries 50 people and tickets are $99 each way.

