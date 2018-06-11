Oxford man arrested with his 4th DUI with child in car

By: Erin Faith Richards

An Oxford man was arrested with his 4th DUI, driving with a child in the car.

A police officer with the Oxford Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on South 18th Street on a vehicle with no taillights on Wednesday in Oxford.

The car continued driving until it stopped at a home on Garfield Ave.

26-year-old Christopher McDaniel was arrested and after investigating, police found that he had at least 3 DUI convictions. There was also a child in the car during the investigation.

McDaniel was subsequently arrested and charged with child endangerment by DUI, driving with a suspended driver's license, driving with no insurance, no taillights, no car tag, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and lastly charged with his 4th DUI.

He was booked into Lafayette County Detention Center and given a bond of $25,000.

