Hinds Co. bridge to close for 20 days for repairs

A bridge in Hinds County is going to close for 20 days for repairs to be made.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Green Gable Road bridge over I-55 will close beginning Tuesday, June 12.

To stay up to date on road and bridge closures along with live travel information, you can check out MDOT's traffic website.

MDOT says this closure allows crews to make repairs to the bridge.

A detour will be set up along Tank Road. Warning signs will be placed well ahead of the closure to warn drivers in this area.

If driving in this area, please take extra precautions and watch for workers.

For more safety tips and to learn how to navigate during highway work, check out this link.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.