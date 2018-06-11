Wicker, Hyde-Smith announce $2.37 million for improvements to local airports

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the award of $2.37 million for improvements to nine airports across the state. The grants will be awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Mississippi’s airports provide residents with a convenient and accessible travel option and support economic development in our communities,” Wicker said. “I am pleased the FAA has approved these grants to support the much-needed rehabilitation and expansion of existing airport infrastructure in our state.”

“Air service is an important asset for rural communities in Mississippi. I’m pleased the FAA is prioritizing airport improvement funding for small and rural airports. These FY2018 grants will help local officials undertake airport infrastructure improvements to support safe and efficient operations,” Hyde-Smith said.

The nine FAA grants for Mississippi will support the following airport improvement projects:

Vicksburg Municipal Airport, City of Vicksburg – $371,052 for airport drainage improvements

Yazoo County Airport, Yazoo County – $150,000 for design and site preparation for construction of a fuel facility

University-Oxford Airport, University of Mississippi – $165,719 for pavement reconstruction

Philadelphia Municipal Airport, City of Philadelphia – $230,400 for apron rehabilitation and installation of perimeter fencing

Dean Griffin Memorial Airport, City of Wiggins – $71,901 for runway and apron rehabilitation

McCharen Field Airport, City of West Point – $358,380 for airport drainage improvements and apron expansion

Okolona Municipal-Richard Stovall Field Airport, City of Okolona – $100,977 for tree removal and apron expansion to provide additional space for aircraft parking

Picayune Municipal Airport, Picayune County – $629,550 for taxiway construction and installation of taxiway lighting

Ripley Airport, City of Ripley and Tippah County – $294,107 for installation of perimeter fencing

Additional municipal airports in Mississippi are expected to receive airport improvement grants from DOT.

