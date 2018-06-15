No death penalty for woman convicted in 81-year-old's murder

Twenty-seven-year-old Loren Blackwell was found guilty Friday of capital murder and auto theft in the murder of 81- year old Lee Kendrick. Source: WLBT

Kendrick was found inside an abandoned unit at the Cedarstone Apartments in Jackson on September 2, 2015. He'd been missing for two days before his body was discovered.

Loren Blackwell and Walter Young were quickly developed as suspects.

Blackwell, an admitted prostitute, maintained her innocence but the jury didn't buy it.

“I think it was definitely a testimony to how strong the evidence was and the job that the Pearl Police Dept did and the initial investigation and the continuing investigation,” said Hinds County ADA, Jennifer Makil

The week-long case wrapped up within three hours of the jury getting the verdict.

Prosecutors say their hard work paid off.

“We've put a lot of work into this case, not only for the community but for the family of Mr. Kendrick,” added Makil.

Even though Walter Young has not gone to trial, prosecutors say he volunteered to help their case, asking to testify against Blackwell. Loren Blackwell will be sentenced June 20. Prosecutors have chosen not to seek the death penalty in this case.

