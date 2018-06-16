Lauderdale Co. man formally charged in wife's shooting death

Truitt Pace had his initial court appearance Monday morning, where he was formally charged with second degree murder in his wife's death.

Thirty-four-year-old Marsha Pace was reportedly shot in the head by her husband around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, June 15. She was taken to the hospital, where she died a few hours later.

The shooting happened at their home in the 7000 block of Brown Hooke Road in Meridian.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department said that no motive is known at this time, but it is a possible domestic violence situation.

According to authorities, more than one child is associated with the incident and they have all been placed with family members. The couples' 10-year-old child was home when the shooting happened.

Authorities believe they have enough evidence to prosecute Truitt.

