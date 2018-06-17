Boater who drowned in Reservoir identified

A man's body has been recovered from the Ross Barnett Reservoir following a boating accident.

He has been identified as 46-year-old Charles Bogan of Jackson. According to the coroner, his death is being investigated as a drowning, but an autopsy is being performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Reservoir police said that two men fell out of a boat near the Breakers subdivision Sunday night.

One of the men was able to get to shore safely, but the other man did not surface after falling into the water. Rescue crews searched late into the night and his body was recovered shortly before midnight in the same area where he fell in.

We will continue to update this developing story.

