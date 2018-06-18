A councilman fed up with the crumbling infrastructure in west Jackson

“They pave the streets around museums, but you can't get to Medgar Evers home off of Medgar Evers Boulevard because the streets are so bad,” .....Source: WLBT

One Jackson city councilman says he is fed up with the crumbling infrastructure on the west side of town. He wants to see more tax dollars go toward fixing that part of the city.

“The streets and Jackson are in the worst condition. It is a public safety nightmare,” said Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Stokes says many of the streets are in horrible condition.

He says the bad roads are damaging residents' cars and he also says it paints an ugly picture for visitors traveling in the area.

“Public safety vehicles, emergency vehicles trying to get to the hospital in Jackson have to come down Medgar Evers Boulevard. They have to stop at potholes and they have to stop at road condition so bad that it’s a danger to the people,” added Stokes.

Anthony Brown agrees, he runs a business in the area.

“It is an embarrassment," said Brown. "I get many complaints from the customers every day about the potholes adjacent to my business when they are turning in and out. We have several customers injured or had damage to the tires.”

“You can’t drive without the roads tearing up your cars, said Stokes. "Yet, we have a one-cent tax coming in.”

The one percent sales tax was passed back in 2014, the tax generates around $13-$14 million a year to address the city's infrastructure needs. Last year, 127 streets were paved city-wide with the tax dollars.

Stokes is pushing a lot of the blame on the one percent sales tax commission. The commission is tasked with developing a master plan for infrastructure repairs in the city.

“They pave the streets around museums, but you can't get to Medgar Evers home off of Medgar Evers Boulevard because the streets are so bad,” said Stokes. “That means we are supposed to have them saying let’s issue some bonds. The street doesn’t not need to be patched, it need to be paved. Let’s get this fixed right.”

Three on your side reached out to the city and members of the commission for their reaction. We are still waiting for their response.

