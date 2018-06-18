Work begins on breakwater at popular boat ramp on reservoir

Construction will begin Monday on the installation of a floating wave attenuator at Madison Landing at Barnett Reservoir.

The floating wave attenuator, also known as a breakwater, will offer protection for the loading and unloading of boats at the popular ramp in Ridgeland on the lower end of the 33,000-acre lake. Work is scheduled to take about a month

While public access to the ramp will remain open during construction, the western-most ramp - the one nearest Cock of the Walk restaurant - of the launch’s three sections will be closed for the duration of the work.

Boaters launching at the ramp during construction are urged to use caution when launching boats and when returning to the landing.

