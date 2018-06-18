Governor Bryant appoints new MEMA director

Governor Phil Bryant has appointed a new MEMA director.

Retired Colonel Greg Michel was named Director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency on Monday.

After being appointed, Michel stated:

“I am both humbled and honored to accept this assignment from Governor Bryant as Director, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency,” Michel said. “I love Mississippi and the people that make Mississippi what it is. Mississippi is home. To have responsibility for their safety in times of emergency is significant, and I do not take that responsibility lightly. I am proud to serve Mississippi in this role and look forward to working with the great team of men and women at MEMA.”

This appointment is effective immediately. Michel is taking over for J.W. Ledbetter, Gov. Bryant's senior criminal justice policy advisor, who has overseen MEMA operations since last month, when former director Lee Smithson resigned.

Michel began his military career in February 1988, wen he enlisted into the MS National Guard.

In May, 1988 he entered active duty with the National Guard. In 2004, he deployed to Iraq with the I-155th Infantry Battalion as the Battalion Executive Officer serving in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Governor Bryant released this statement on Colonel Michel:

“Colonel Michel brings a wealth of experience to MEMA as we enter the heart of hurricane season,” Gov. Bryant said. “He served well the people of Mississippi and our nation for almost three decades as a member of our National Guard, defending our freedom and ensuring our national security at home and abroad. I am certain that service will continue in his new role, and I am delighted he has accepted this appointment.”

Michel and his wife, Rachel, live in Ridgeland and have one daughter, Anna Morgan.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.