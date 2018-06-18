Jackson man gets 5 years in prison for illegally possessing firearm

33-year-old Jason Lewis of Jackson, was sentenced to five years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

On November 26, 2017, Jason Lewis, a convicted felon, had a gun inside his jacket pocket at Union Station, a train station in Jackson.

Lewis has several previous felony convictions, including multiple convictions for aggravated assault and a conviction for possession of cocaine.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime in Jackson through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Jackson Expel Crime Together.”

He was sentenced on June 11 to 5 years in federal prison with 3 years of supervised release. Lewis was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

