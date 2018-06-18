TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-55 northbound lanes near Terry back open

Northbound lanes are back open on I-55 following an incident when an 18-wheeler flipped near Terry Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from MHP Jackson, crews will be working from Frontage Road to clean up debris from the median between the northbound lane and E Frontage Road.

The 18-wheeler, owned by JC Transport out of Flowood, was hauling scrap metal as it was traveling northbound and flipped just past MS 27 at Exit 72.

