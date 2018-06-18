Ridgeland Costco faces new opposition

A legal battle is brewing over the new Costco in Ridgeland. Source: WLBT

There is another legal battle brewing over the planned Costco store in Ridgeland.

In April, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled against the City of Ridgeland, saying they used illegal "spot zoning" to accommodate a fueling station for the business.

Now, opponents are challenging the zoning of the new location of their gas station.

The new plans for the Costco fueling station is to place it right across the street from their main store on Highland Colony Parkway.

Earlier this year, the City of Ridgeland put a moratorium on the construction of storage facilities, one of which was planned for this property.

The zoning was then changed from C-3 to C-4.

Opponents of Costco and the fueling station are accusing the city of changing the zoning in order to accommodate the construction of the gas station on the property.

According to Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee, the gas station could have been located there even when it was zoned C-3.

He says the city opposed the storage facility there, because it was a prominent entrance into the city.

"The location that was C3 were in some areas that the entrance to our city where people it would give a bad impression of the city and be a city of storage buildings," said Mayor McGee. "They wanted to remove that from the C3 zoning as a condition of use."

Those filing the lawsuit declined an on-camera interview, but released a statement saying, in part, "Ridgeland's desire to "bend over backwards" to accommodate Costco and some select developers, continues."

That lawsuit has been filed, but has not yet been served to the city at this time.

