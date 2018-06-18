Police searching for suspect who shot man at Leavell Woods Park

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened on Dona Avenue at Meadow Lane shortly before 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.
A 22-year-old black man was reportedly shot at Leavell Woods Park and taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
Police say the suspect is an unidentified black man who left in an unknown model car.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
