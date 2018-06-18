College World Series: Mississippi State/North Carolina postponed until Tuesday

Weather has impacted the College World Series schedule for the 2nd straight day. The Oregon State/Washington elimination game was delayed 4 hours thanks to rain/lightning in the area. They will finish their game this evening.
The NCAA announced that the Mississippi State/North Carolina matchup has been postponed until Tuesday at 10:00am. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
MSU fans got to see their Bulldogs before the Monday rain. A Dawg Walk was held at TD Ameritrade Park.
MSU fans waiting for the Dawg Walk!— Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) June 18, 2018
These guys got creative with their ?? hats ?? pic.twitter.com/ETLJPWkmVN
CWS official just walked in the media work room and said, "So this lightning isn't going anywhere for a while... So... Yeah."— Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) June 18, 2018
Dawgs waiting out the weather pic.twitter.com/XO1o5757tc— Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) June 18, 2018
2018 College World Series
TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska
Saturday, June 16th
Mississippi State 1, Washington 0
North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6
Monday, June 18th
Oregon State 14, Washington 5
- Huskies eliminated
Tuesday, June 19th
10:00am: Mississippi State vs. North Carolina (TV: ESPN2)
- Winner's Bracket
Wednesday, June 20th
6:00pm: MSU/UNC loser vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN)
- Elimination Game
Friday, June 22nd
2:00pm: MSU/UNC winner vs. Wednesday 6pm winner (TV: ESPN)
- Bracket 1 Final
Saturday, June 23rd
TBA: Bracket 1 Final
- If Necessary
2018 CWS Finals
Monday, June 25th 6:00pm: Game 1 (TV: ESPN)
Tuesday, June 26th 6:00pm: Game 2 (TV: ESPN)
Wednesday, June 27th 6:00pm: Game 3 (TV: ESPN) - If Necessary
