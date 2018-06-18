College World Series: Mississippi State/North Carolina postponed until Tuesday

Weather has impacted the College World Series schedule for the 2nd straight day. The Oregon State/Washington elimination game was delayed 4 hours thanks to rain/lightning in the area. They will finish their game this evening.

The NCAA announced that the Mississippi State/North Carolina matchup has been postponed until Tuesday at 10:00am. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

MSU fans got to see their Bulldogs before the Monday rain. A Dawg Walk was held at TD Ameritrade Park.

MSU fans waiting for the Dawg Walk!



These guys got creative with their ?? hats ?? pic.twitter.com/ETLJPWkmVN — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) June 18, 2018

CWS official just walked in the media work room and said, "So this lightning isn't going anywhere for a while... So... Yeah." — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) June 18, 2018

Dawgs waiting out the weather pic.twitter.com/XO1o5757tc — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) June 18, 2018

2018 College World Series

TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska

Saturday, June 16th

Mississippi State 1, Washington 0

North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6

Monday, June 18th

Oregon State 14, Washington 5

- Huskies eliminated

Tuesday, June 19th

10:00am: Mississippi State vs. North Carolina (TV: ESPN2)

- Winner's Bracket

Wednesday, June 20th

6:00pm: MSU/UNC loser vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN)

- Elimination Game

Friday, June 22nd

2:00pm: MSU/UNC winner vs. Wednesday 6pm winner (TV: ESPN)

- Bracket 1 Final

Saturday, June 23rd

TBA: Bracket 1 Final

- If Necessary

2018 CWS Finals

Monday, June 25th 6:00pm: Game 1 (TV: ESPN)

Tuesday, June 26th 6:00pm: Game 2 (TV: ESPN)

Wednesday, June 27th 6:00pm: Game 3 (TV: ESPN) - If Necessary

