Man shot in head at Edgewood Terrace Apartments in north Jackson

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Edgewood Terrace Apartments shortly before 6:00 p.m.

According to Sergeant Roderick Holmes, officers responded to the scene to find a 20-year-black man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was responsive and talking prior to being transported to a local hospital, where he is now listed in critical condition.

Officers were told that the victim and a second male were near building E just prior to gunshots being heard.

A description and identity of the suspect is unknown, but authorities say he fled the scene and left the victim. No motive is known at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

