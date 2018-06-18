Finalists for 2018 International Ballet Competition to be announced Tuesday

Finalists for the 2018 IBC will be announced Tuesday morning. Source: WLBT

Finalists for the 2018 International Ballet Competition will be announced Tuesday morning.

32 competitors from 10 countries will be moving on to the final round of the IBC, where they will compete for the bronze, silver and gold prizes.

Mona Nicholas, executive director of the USA International Ballet Competition, told 3 On Your Side the competitors will perform new classical and contemporary routines in front of this year’s audience.

“They’re so excited,” Nicholas said. “All of the competitors have performed beautifully and have poured their hearts out in these performances and it’s been really moving for the audience to see each one of them.”

Contestants who did not make it to this round are still getting a chance to shine, Nicholas said they are still welcomed to stay for the remainder of the competition and participate in fun classes.

The final round for the remaining competitors will be spread out Tuesday-Thursday and the winners will be awarded on Friday.

“For awards night, we’re doing something a little different this year,” Nicholas said. “They will know late night, the night before if they are a finalist but they don’t know which medal they will be awarded and the audience won’t know as well.”

On the final night of the IBC, the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will perform alongside the finalists.

The night will wrap up with the Entergy Grand Prix Ball, which is open to the public.

Despite not winning the top titles at the IBC, Nicholas said competitors could still be offered other prestigious opportunities through their exposure in the competition, helping to launch their careers.

“Many times you don’t even have to medal and they get jobs” Nicholas said. “You never know what an artistic director is looking for.”

The final round of the IBC begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

