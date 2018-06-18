City of Jackson releasing vision survey soon

The City of Jackson will be at your front door soon.

The One Voice Organization and city has announced plans for a canvasing campaign. They plan on going door-to-door to get your input on Jackson Public Schools.

The canvasing is funded by the Better Together Commission and the Kellogg Foundation.

They expect to knock on more than 60 thousand doors and schedule canvasing with neighborhood leaders to survey people about what their needs, goals and aspirations for JPS are.

Nsombi Lambright of the One Voice Organization, along with mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, knows that making these community meetings can be a hassle, but that's why they're coming to citizens front doors.

"We think that it's critical to be able to talk with families and community stakeholders about what they want to see Jackson Public School District become," said Lambright. "I think that it's key that we make sure that this school district, is the top school district in the state, and in the country, and we know that's not going to be possible until we talk to citizens."

One voice will be using voter data from the previous elections to see whose door to knock on first.

If a person didn't vote, the canvassers will also be carrying around surveys.

