2018 Miss Mississippi Pageant kicks off with parade

A thunderstorm moved through Vicksburg late Monday afternoon, but it did not rain on the Miss Mississippi Parade.

Along the route, fans and supporters cheered for their favorite contestant. The Red Carpet City has rolled out the red carpet for the 49 young women who are hoping they will win the Miss Mississippi crown on Saturday night.

From vintage to sporty, the royal carriages for the contestants were convertibles brought in by volunteers and family members for the parade.

Fans and supporters began lining the route at least an hour before the parade began on Washington Street to find the best spots to see the contestants. Among the 49 contestants are all of the alternates from last year and several members of the top 10.

The panel of judges will be looking for the best contestant to represent the state at the Miss America Pageant.

Some of the contestants have already completed their interview with the judges. Preliminary competition begins Wednesday night with talent, evening wear, on stage question and swimsuit competition.

The preliminary round starts each night at 7:00 at the Vicksburg Convention Center, and Saturday night when the new Miss Mississippi is chosen, the competition is set to begin at 8.

