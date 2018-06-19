This Morning on WLBT: Man stabbed to death overnight in Jackson

Good morning. Jackson police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened overnight. The victim was found with a fatal stab wound in the middle of a street. We'll have the latest on the investigation.

Storms that blew through the area on Monday caused some damage in Brookhaven. We'll show you what residents were left to clean up.

And Meteorologist Patrick Ellis will let you know when to expect the next round of rain when you join us from 4:30 to 7 on WLBT and from 7 to 9 on Fox 40.