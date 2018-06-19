Suspect wanted in deadly Jennings St. stabbing identified

Jackson police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened on Jennings Street.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., officers were called to Jennings St. where they found 47-year-old James Hill laying in the street with several stab wounds.

According to Sergeant Roderick Holmes, the suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Ellerick Darsel Wheaton.

Wheaton was seen running towards Bailey Avenue, wearing a dark colored hooded jacket and lighter colored pants.

Officers learned from a witness account that a fight happened between Hill and Wheaton minutes before the stabbing happened.

Hill was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

