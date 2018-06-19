College World Series: Westburg has 7 RBI as Mississippi State beats North Carolina 12-2

Fitting that King Banana would have a big impact for the team known for the Rally Banana. Jordan Westburg’s grand slam in the 2nd inning gave Mississippi State the lead. The Bulldogs would use an 8-run 8th to beat North Carolina 12-2.
THE BANANA MAN HIMSELF.— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2018
???? GRAND SLAM ????#CWS pic.twitter.com/Cl4uRbDm0G
Westburg capped a 7 RBI afternoon with a 3-run double in the 8th. He tied the CWS record for most RBI in a game.
Clear the bases! ??— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2018
Westburg plates his 7??th RBI of the day to push @HailStateBB out to a 12-2 lead! ??#CWS pic.twitter.com/1P8heb1Iak
Rowdey Jordan started the big inning with a bloop single. Tanner Allen, Hunter Stovall, & Luke Alexander also had RBIs Tuesday.
All ??'s for @HailStateBB here in the 8th!— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2018
Two runs in already & the bases are juiced with no outs!#CWS pic.twitter.com/vaPeO5ddCy
The win means MSU gets 2 days off & advances to the Bracket 1 Final. The Bulldogs only need 1 win to advance to the CWS Finals. You can watch MSU postgame reaction below.
?? #CWS Game 6?? Press Conference ??— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2018
Live now featuring @HailStateBB and @DiamondHeels https://t.co/Z5WhIgMI9t
2018 College World Series
TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska
Saturday, June 16th
Mississippi State 1, Washington 0
North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6
Monday, June 18th
Oregon State 14, Washington 5
- Huskies eliminated
Tuesday, June 19th
Mississippi State 12, North Carolina 2
- Winner's Bracket
Wednesday, June 20th
6:00pm: North Carolina vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN)
- Elimination Game
Friday, June 22nd
2:00pm: Mississippi State vs. UNC/OSU winner (TV: ESPN)
- Bracket 1 Final
Saturday, June 23rd
TBA: Bracket 1 Final
- If Necessary
2018 CWS Finals
Monday, June 25th 6:00pm: Game 1 (TV: ESPN)
Tuesday, June 26th 6:00pm: Game 2 (TV: ESPN)
Wednesday, June 27th 6:00pm: Game 3 (TV: ESPN) - If Necessary
