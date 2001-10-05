Cheryl Lasseter grew up in Bel Air, Maryland, a suburb nestled about 45 minutes away from Baltimore.

She worked at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for a short time, then realized her true calling was TV news. After one year at WMDT-TV in Salisbury, Maryland, she traveled West to take an education-reporting job at WLEX-TV in Lexington, Kentucky.

In October 2000, an anchoring position at the #1 station in Mississippi beckoned her down to Jackson, and she has been enjoying it ever since.

Cheryl's on-camera work has stretched beyond the television screen to the silver screen. Catch her chasing actor Richard Gere down the street, microphone in hand, in the movie "Runaway Bride".

In December 2006 she received a Master's Degree in Applied Communication from Mississippi College, with a 4.0 grade point average.

Since she moved to Mississippi, Cheryl has gotten married and given birth to two sons. Sean Michael Lasseter was born in December 2002. Mason Wayne Lasseter came into the world in December 2007.

Cheryl is the recipient of numerous Associated Press Broadcasting Awards, including three 1st place awards for outstanding investigative reporting.

Cheryl graduated from the FBI Citizens' Academy, Jackson Division, in May 2012.

